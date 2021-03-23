J-KOM drafting programmes for benefit of persons with disabilities

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) through the Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Communication Unit is currently drafting programmes and contents that will benefit the PwD group.

KKMM deputy director-general (Community Communication) Mohamad Husni Ab Aziz said this would involve cooperation across ministries and agencies to allow more effective advocacy and support to be given to the group at the community level.

For a start, he said the ministry would focus on field programmes to understand the basic needs of the PwD community while educating the general public in efforts to bridge the gap between the two communities.

“Currently, the focus is on activities for the fasting month, marketing products produced by the PwD group through digital platforms, telecommunications and also working with the Manpower Department on employment opportunities for these people,” he told Bernama after a J-KOM Tea Talk programme with the KKMM PwD Community and Putrajaya PwD Association here yesterday.

On the PwD Communication Unit, Mohamad Husni said the vacant positions are being filled and the candidates have been identified.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had earlier said that the PwD Communication Unit would be set up to improve facilities for two-way communication between the government and the group and it would be led by someone from the PwD community.

According to Saifuddin, the government had always adhered to the principle of inclusion by ensuring that no one is marginalised and the participation of PwDs is important as they have contributed greatly to the development of the country. — Bernama