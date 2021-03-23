Jakim issues halal certs to 22 poultry processing plants in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has issued halal certificates to 22 poultry processing plants in Sarawak.

In announcing this, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said from the total, nine of them are located in Kuching.

Nevertheless, he reminded the operators that even with the halal certification from Jakim, they would still be under continuous monitoring and observation by the Halal Management Division of the Department of Islamic Affairs Sarawak (Jais), especially on the ‘penyembelihan’ (slaughter) aspect, which must strictly be shariah-compliant.

“We don’t want to see any halal-certified slaughterhouse that violates the terms and conditions of the accreditation and because of that, we want continuous monitoring to be carried out,” he told reporters after conducting an inspection of the Comerich Sdn Bhd poultry processing plant at Bako Terrace Factory here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, also stressed that halal matters involving livestock must be given due attention, in view of them being a part of the ‘shariah’ (Islamic religious law).

“We do not want to see slaughterhouse operators taking advantage of the system just for the sake of business continuity,” he said.

Meanwhile Comerich Sdn Bhd general manager Luqman Nul Hakim Abdullah, who accompanied Dr Abdul Rahman and Jais Halal Management Division head Ramzen Ambi during the visit, said the slaughterhouse in Bako had the capacity to process between 1,000 and 3,000 chickens daily.