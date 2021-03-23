Julaihi hopes Sebuyau will be upgraded to be full district in near future

KUCHING (March 23): Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi has expressed his hope that Sebuyau will be upgraded to become a full district in the near future.

“In order to drive more development to Sebuyau like other districts in the state, we hope that the state GPS government led by our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari will approve the application to upgrade Sebuyau from a sub-district to become a full district.

“This is the wish of the people of Sebuyau,” the Sebuyau assemblyman said during the Batang Lupar Bridge ground-breaking ceremony, which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Julaihi expressed his gratitude that the Coastal Road and the Second Trunk Road projects are being built past through Sebuyau area, adding that this is expected to have a big impact, especially in terms of socio-economic development to Sebuyau area and the people of Sebuyau as a whole.

“Sebuyau sub-district currently has a total population of approximately 20,000 people. Sebuyau and Sebangan towns, which are coastal towns in this small district will get an overflow of development benefits in the future,” he said.

Julaihi pointed out that Batang Lupar Bridge is the most strategic bridge located on the coastal road used by everyone from all over Sarawak.

“It will also be the longest bridge to span a river in Sarawak and in Malaysia. It is right for me to express that the Batang Lupar Bridge will be the King of The Bridges in Sarawak and also in Malaysia.

“Therefore we thank the Sarawak GPS government and the chief minister for paying heed to the needs of the rural folk especially those in the coastal areas,” he said.

Julaihi said the ground-breaking ceremony for the Batang Lupar Bridge was one of a series of ground-breaking ceremonies for the Sarawak bridge and coastal road projects since April 6, 2019.

“This ceremony is the eighth, not repeated as claimed by some quarters who cannot accept the fact that the state GPS government can build bridges and coastal road as planned and built using the budget of the state government.

“If this project had not been cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, I believe that today the physical construction may have reached 50 per cent of the construction rate,” he said.

On a related note, he said the cancellation of big projects by the PH government in the past should be a lesson so that Sarawakians will not be swayed by sweet promises of certain parties to gain votes when the election comes.

“The seriousness and ability of the GPS government should be taken into consideration when the election comes.

“The construction of bridges and roads along the coastal areas where there are many villages and longhouses as well as the construction of the Second Trunk Road should be seen as proof of the determination of the Sarawak GPS government in ensuring that the rural areas will also enjoy the developments,” he said.