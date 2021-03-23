Ketsa uses technology, geospatial data to improve its service delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (Ketsa) through the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem) is implementing various efforts to improve service delivery to the people by applying technology and geospatial data to ensure national security and sovereignty.

According to the National Geospatial Centre, geospatial data or geographic information is data or information that identifies the geographic location of features and boundaries on earth, such as natural or man-made features, oceans, and more.

Among the efforts undertaken are the development of dashboards and geospatial information to be used in Op Benteng mounted to prevent illegal movements of people across the country’s borders to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, providing technical expertise for the benefit of the Pandemic Management Strategic Committee Group and the production of the Operational Standing Rules (PTO) books for geospatial data management for the management of 10 types of disasters.

Its minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said in the face of the changing world today, the awareness of the importance of geospatial information is increasing and the expertise of surveyors is highly needed to collect accurate and precise geospatial data.

“Surveyors are the main drivers of the country’s economic development towards achieving the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Vision for Shared Prosperity (WKB).

“The need for accurate geospatial information that has integrity is a crucial element in producing efficient and effective decisions. Geospatial data is vital and can be used by the government as well as private agencies to serve their respective purposes,” he said in a message in conjunction with Global Surveyors’ Day 2021 yesterday.

He said the availability of various new technologies in the era of Digital Economy and Industrial Revolution 4.0 opened up opportunities for surveyors to exploit and explore these technologies in surveying, mapping and geospatial activities such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or drones and mobile mapping that would help them to increase productivity and quality.

Global Surveyors’ Day is celebrated on March 21 each year and this year’s theme is ‘Surveyors As Geospatial Frontliners: Pandemic-proofing Our Profession’. — Bernama