King: City development policy needs resilience strategy framework

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today said city development practices and policies nationwide need to encompass new strategies with an emphasis on vigilance and resilience.

His Majesty said the move was necessary for facing future challenges, whether natural disasters or economic crises or pandemics.

“Therefore, cities in Malaysia must have a high level of resilience to face any eventuality,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah during the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 2021 Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Negara here today.

To achieve such a goal, His Majesty said it was only appropriate for the government to focus on improving the quality of the environment, formulate sustainable population density management strategies and emphasise dynamic urban management through integration between all agencies.

He added that the use of smart technology is also able to provide continuity to critical infrastructure in the face of disasters and crises.

His Majesty said cities around the world had also studied the risk of virus transmission in confined and cramped spaces.

Therefore, he said offices and buildings in the future should be designed by applying elements of a safer, more conducive and practical way of life.

As a consequence, he said that every crisis faced will be able to weaken the economic resilience and social fabric of a city.

“Therefore, the country needs changes, as well as a realistic and proactive approach to address the impact that is being faced and also to prepare for the coming days,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also welcomed the government’s efforts to draw up a new structural plan for the city of Kuala Lumpur, with a vision to make the capital a ‘City for All’.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, in his address, also reminded all Malaysians to always strive to do good deeds and to serve the community and the country with sincerity.

His Majesty said the attitude of doing good and sowing devotion to the country without expecting praise or worldly rewards is a demand of every religion in this world.

“Without this attitude, it will be chaos, not because of the enemy’s actions but because of our attitude of constantly bickering with each other to grab positions and ranks, and failing to serve and pour out our heartfelt loyalty to our beloved country,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah. – Bernama