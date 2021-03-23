Man arrested carrying RM11,100 worth of drugs at Medan Bus Terminal

BINTULU (March 23): A suspected drug trafficker has been detained by the police on Monday at the Medan Bus Terminal here.

Police also seized 92 grammes of ketamine and ecstasy estimated to be worth RM11,100.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the 21-year-old local man was detained during a raid by the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 8.15am.

He said prior to the arrest, the suspect was acting suspiciously at the bus terminal area.

He said upon inspection, police found a small box in his hand.

There were two transparent plastic packets in the box containing drugs believed to be ecstasy weighing 41 grammes and 51 grammes of crystal-like substance of ketamine.

He said the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, tested positive for drugs and has been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (KPJ) to help with investigations.

He said a thorough investigation would be carried out to find out the source of the substance and where it would be distributed.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same act.