Masing: More roads, bridges needed to improve connectivity for Sarawak’s population

KUCHING (March 23): With about 65 per cent of Sarawak’s population located around the lower regions of rivers, there is a need to build more roads, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing.

“More roads mean more bridges need to be built when the rivers are at their widest. Their construction becomes a very expensive exercise for Sarawak unless the federal government is willing to assist us.

“But build them we must, otherwise 65 per cent of Sarawak’s population will be deprived of this connectivity, if we wish to improve their livelihood and standard of living,” he said at the Batang Lupar Bridge ground-breaking ceremony, which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, informed that there are no less than 11 huge bridges in Sarawak that are built with a construction cost of not more than RM4 billion.

They are the Batang Rambungan Bridge, Sejingkat Bridge, Sg Krian Bridge, Batang Lupar 1 Bridge, Batang Lupar 2 Bridge, Batang Rajang Bridge, Batang Paloh Bridge, Muara Lassa Bridge, Batang Igan Bridge, Bintulu – Jepak Bridge, and Batang Saribas Bridge.

Masing said that his ministry is most fortunate that the chief minister agrees with their proposal and is working hard to source for more funds to build these bridges.

“Building these bridges is half the job done. The next task for the chief minister is to look for money to build the roads to connect these bridges. If we don’t do this our bridges will be bridges to nowhere.

“The construction of these roads over peat soil and swamp which are located where bridges are found is another challenge for my ministry. Those long bridges on the river mouth and the connecting roads which approach to these bridges are both physical and financial challenges for this government. We are, however, fortunate that our chief minister knows how to generate income from our oil and gas assets to provide for the necessary funds for our roads and 11 bridges,” he said.

Masing pointed out that the total cost to construct these 11 huge bridges spanning our rivers and also the roads to connect them is no less than RM11 billion.

“The engineering challenges to construct them requires skills, dedication and thinking out of the box design by our engineers involved. In overcoming these engineering challenges, we are very amicable to new approaches of doing things.

“Sometimes, new approaches of designing roads and bridges seemingly more expensive to start with, but in the long run they are cheaper,” he said.