PBB Youth goes all out in helping young entrepreneurs in Samariang

KUCHING: They Youth wing of the Samariang branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has been taking proactive steps in assisting local entrepreneurs strengthen their business.

According to Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, the assistance includes the transformation in business activities from physical transaction to online platforms, especially following the first implementation of the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) early last year in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are all aware that doing business today is no longer solely on face-to-face activities; instead, more are being run online.

“This proves that our entrepreneurs, at the moment, have successfully positioned their businesses based on digital economy.

“This is a good sign, not only for the individual entrepreneurs, but also for the development of our local economy,” she said in her remarks for a handing-over ceremony of business kits at PBB Samariang Service Centre here last weekend.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is Samariang assemblywoman, also expressed her hope that the contribution could serve as a stimulus for more Samariang youths to explore the field of entrepreneurship.

Sixteen young online entrepreneurs from her constituency received business kits consisting of cash, tripod ring-lights, banners, shelves, and mannequins from Samariang PBB Youth.

Later, Sharifah Hasidah also performed a symbolic handing-over of kiosks to traders from her constituency.

“This is one of the efforts undertaken by Samariang PBB Youth to encourage the traders here, amidst the current pandemic. Actually, the handing-over (of kiosks) is being done in stages, involving a total of 26 roadside traders in and around the Samariang area,” said the assistant minister.