Property Hunter partners with MIEA to empower agency growth in 2021

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish Property Hunter (under Maxx Media (S) Sdn Bhd) as the official media partner for all MAREC 2021, NREA 2021 and NCC 2021 classes in East Malaysia that will be organized by MIEA.

The MOU details the collaboration between the two parties in supporting MIEA’s events and activities for the year 2021.

“We are indeed pleased to work with Property Hunter on this new partnership so as to bring Sabahans & Sarawakians closer to the going ons in the real estate sector. Property Hunter has a good presence in Sabah & Sarawak to deliver real estate news and we want to work together to benefit our real estate practitioners” said Lim Boon Ping, MIEA President, regarding the collaboration.

As the largest real estate portal in East Malaysia and the official media partner for MIEA events in 2021, Property Hunter will promote all events through the website by sharing news articles, social media posts, and exclusive articles for MAREC Summit 2021 and NREA 2021.

“MIEA Sarawak Branch is happy with this collaborative effort with Property Hunter. We are confident that Property Hunter, as a real estate news media well known in East Malaysia, can help promote and share as much information on real estate matters concerning Sarawak. This is another good initiative by MIEA and we are looking forward to working together” added Dato’ Alex Ting, the MIEA Sarawak Chairman.

Property Hunter will also be one of the speakers in the NCC course for the IT and Digital Marketing classes, held in Sabah and Sarawak.

“MIEA Sabah is looking forward to work together with Property Hunter in delivering real estate insights and the latest news. As an association, we need a voice and we believe this joint effort marks a good start to the year. It surely will benefit the local practitioners and the public at large and provide a platform to show credible support to the community” commented Mary Yu, MIEA Sabah Branch Chairlady.

The East Malaysian property portal aids agents in digitising their work for a seamless and effective property marketing experience.

Agents can not only advertise their listings on the website but will soon also have the ability to sign tenancy agreements electronically and conveniently all within the Property Hunter agent portal.

More information on the launch of this new feature will be available in March 2021.

“We, at Property Hunter, are committed to providing the support and platform that agents need to succeed in the real estate industry. As the media partner for all MIEA events, awards and courses, we strive to empower more agents and negotiators through knowledge sharing and digital optimisation” expressed April, Manager for Agent Growth at Property Hunter.

With more people straying from face-to-face communication, agents can now stream virtual property tours and host webinars on Property Hunter’s video platform, Propflix.

There is also the Propadvisor feature where agents can ask clients to rate and review their services, giving agents an excellent reference to work with more clients.

Follow Property Hunter on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PropertyHunter.com.my) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/propertyhunter) to stay up to date with all the latest news.

For those interested in setting up a Property Hunter agent account, contact April at +60 13-852 2898. It is free to set up an account until 31 May 2021.