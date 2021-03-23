See urges MOE to expedite Covid-19 vaccination for all teachers

KUCHING (March 23): The Ministry of Education (MOE) must expedite the process for all teachers nationwide to be vaccinated against Covid-19, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

See said based based on the statistics, there were about 7,773 primary and 2,438 secondary government schools throughout the country with a population of 419,904 teachers and 4.7 million school students as of 2019.

“The statistics have indicated the country’s huge school population and priority must now be given to vaccinate teachers, who should be categorised as frontliners,” said See after delivering a sanitisation tunnel to SJK Chung Hua No. 6 here today.

See, who is a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, said since teachers would usually have close contacts with the students in the school, speedy vaccination should be prioritised in order to return normalcy to school’s operations.

He also urged the government to provide additional allowance to teachers who had to take on additional teaching classes due to their colleagues being ordered to self-isolate after being exposed to Covid-19 cases outside the school compound.

“The shortage of teachers due to some having need to self-isolate has increased the workload of their colleagues, who might be required to temporary take over their classes.

“As such, the Ministry of Education should provide additional allowance to these teachers with heavier workload as a gesture of understanding,” said See.