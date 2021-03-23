Single mum fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty to document forgery in Limbang

MIRI (Mar 23): A woman was fined RM10,000 in default one month jail after she pleaded guilty to forging documents for the payment of maintenance works at Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s (RTM) Limbang office about four years ago.

Special Corruption Court judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong handed down the sentence on Zuraidah Shebli, 47, from Limbang, after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

The charge is punishable under Section 465 of the same act which carries a jail term of up to two year or a fine or both.

Zuraidah, who was an administrative assistant at RTM Limbang, paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had used a forged document for the payment of RM13,245 for Family Star Enterprise for the maintenance fees of the quarters, surau, power room and toilet at the RTM office.

She had committed the offence on Dec 5, 2016 between 8.30am and 5.30pm at the office.

In mitigation, the accused’s counsel, Sheikh Rajjish Ahmad, plead for leniency as the accused is a single mother with two children and is the sole breadwinner of the family.

In reply, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Azmi Yusuf pressed for an appropriate sentence taking into account public interest and the gravity of the offence, adding that it should serve as a lesson to the accused and deter would-be offenders from committing a similar offence.

Taking into account the accused’s guilty plea, the facts of the case, gravity of the offence and public interest, the judge fined the accused RM10,000 in default one month imprisonment.

Nixon also ordered the main charge against the accused which is framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 to be withdrawn.