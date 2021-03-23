Value assessment lab held for proposed road network

MIRI: A two-day value assessment lab for the proposed road linking Miri to Mulu and other parts of Baram is being held to get all stakeholders on the same page to complete the project by 2027, said Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

The proposed 160.5km road covers the Miri-Marudi, Marudi-Mulu (Kuala Melinau) and Long Panai-Long Lama linkages in Miri division.

“When completed, travelling by road from Miri to Marudi en-route to Mulu all the way to Long Lama will not be a long, bumpy and arduous journey in the future,” said Recoda in a statement on its Facebook page yesterday.

The lab, starting yesterday, involves the participation of all relevant stakeholders to provide in-depth input and feedback on the design, alignment, architectural works, mechanical and electrical works, utilities relocation works as well as socio-economic impact.

In his brief speech during the opening of the lab, Recoda’s chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni said the whole landscape of these areas would change for the better once the project is completed.

“The area will be opened up where it will help generate socio-economic activities which will then transcend into greater prosperity for the rakyat.

“Recoda has been given the directive to fast-track the project by implementing it seamlessly, overcoming material logistics and land-related challenges,” he said

Engagement with stakeholders and gathering constructive input and important feedback at this lab, he added, ensure that this large-scale project is a success story.

“This lab is important to align everyone so that all of us here are on the same page with the same objective – which is to deliver the project timely, with the most optimum cost for the benefit of the rakyat, without leaving any stones unturned. We do not want to miss out anything,” said Ismawi.

Construction of the proposed roads will involve a total length of 160.5km of single carriageway, nine major bridges and 13 minor bridges as well as one passenger jetty terminal.

The road from Miri City will stretch over three state constituencies- Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu – and pass through the upcoming Baram bridge in Marudi, It will be linked at Mulu to the proposed bypass road directly connecting Limbang and Lawas districts to Miri.

Present at the lab were State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and chairman of Highland Development Agency (HDA) Dato Gerawat Gala, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.