45 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 45 new Covid-19 positive cases today, which brought the total number of cases to 54,400.

No death nor new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu recorded 12 new cases, followed by Kota Belud (6), Tawau (6), Keningau (5), Putatan (4), Sipitang (4), Sandakan (3), Nabawan (2), Papar (1), Kunak (1) and Lahad Datu (1).

He said Kudat has been reclassified from orange to yellow zone, while Kota Belud has turned from orange to red zone.

Overall, he said Sabah has five red zones (Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Tawau, Keningau and Nabawan), two orange zones (Sandakan and Kalabakan) and 16 yellow zones (Putatan, Sipitang, Papar, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Tuaran, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Tambunan, Penampang, Telupid, Kudat, Beaufort and Ranau).

The four green zones are Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna and Tongod.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said 21 of the new cases (46.7 percent) were detected from close contact screening, 10 cases (22.2 percent) from symptomatic screening, nine cases (20 percent) from existing clusters and five cases (11.1 percent) from other categories.

On the other hand, Masidi said the cumulative recoveries have increased to 53,534 with 24 patients discharged from hospital or recovered from Covid-19.

He said 410 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 154 in hospitals and 256 in public Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC).

“The number of patients in intensive care unit (ICU) is 18 and four patients require ventilators.”

Meanwhile, he said another person has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the cumulative to 41,958.

“Some 155 individuals have received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today, which brings the total to 1,235.”

He added that the State Government has also distributed 289,238 food baskets to the affected groups so far.