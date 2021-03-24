98 receive titles, medals from TYT

KUCHING: A total of 98 people were conferred with various state titles and medals by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday.

The ceremony, held at the Dewan Besar of the Astana, began with the conferment of the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) which carries the title ‘Datu’ on Sarawak Syariah Court Chief Judge Awang Suhaili @ Suhaidi Ledi.

This was followed by the conferment of the Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS) on Saribas assemblyman Mohamad Razi Sitam, lawyer Shankar Ram Pohumall, and Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Intelligence/Operation) Datuk Dev Kumar.

Twelve more were conferred the Darjah Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK), among them Padawan Municipal Council chairman and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, and Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak honorary-secretary Datin Dr Zaliha Christine Abdullah.

Also receiving their medals yesterday were four recipients of the Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC), while 12 others received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC) including one awarded posthumously to Mohamad Sabari Shakeran, who was Kuching Water Board (KWB) general manager who passed away on July 6 last year.

The ceremony also saw 20 others conferred the Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) medal, while 13 more received the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) medal.

Among those present at yesterday’s ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Minister in Chief Minister’s Office Datuk Talib Zulpilip, and Assistant Minister of Utilities Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.