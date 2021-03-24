Andy Jong retains post of NSJA president for term 2021-2022

MIRI (March 24): Sin Chew Daily News chief reporter Andy Jong has retained the post of Northern Sarawak Journalist Association (NSJA) president for the term 2021-2022 during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

Jong, who has been the association’s president since 2017 won the post unanimously.

Rosemaria Buma of Utusan Borneo also retained her post as NSJA vice president for the new term.

The exco members are Michelle Choo (secretary), Mohd Aliff Idzwan Abdullah (assistant secretary), Chai Chon Chin (treasurer) and Esther Ching (assistant treasurer).

The committee members are Cindy Lai Pek Sian (The Borneo Post), Lee Cheng Choi (See Hua Daily News), Huang Ung Key (See Hua Daily News), Catherine Igang (RTM), Noriza Jau (RTM), Alan Yong (Sin Chew Daily News), Liew Li Mui (United Daily News), Margaret Ringgit (New Sarawak Tribune) and Liong Chai Ling (Utusan Sarawak).

Rick Wong of See Hua Daily News was picked as the auditor.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Jong said NSJA has carried out many activities last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“NSJA carried out many corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes last year that received many positive feedbacks from the community.

“NSJA has also taken the initiative to carry out another CSR project which is to make an icon for Miri called “Sayangi Miri” which was announced at NSJA’s 45th anniversary dinner last year,” said Jong.

He added that NSJA has succeeded in collecting the funds to build the icon, which will cost RM45,000 but the project has to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Jong hoped that the project can kick off this year, which would have significant impact on the local tourism.