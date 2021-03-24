Childcare centre operators, teachers must continue observing SOP even after vaccination — PPBS

BINTULU: Operators of childcare centres in Sarawake have been urged to ensure that their teachers and caretakers would strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) even after they have been vaccinated or have attended the ‘Permata Early Childhood Education’ course.

In this respect, Association of Registered Childcare Providers Sarawak (PPBS) president Ng Lee Boon warned them against being complacent after getting their vaccination, to the point that they would stop adhering to the SOP.

“Those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should keep taking precautions in public places, like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated areas, and washing their hands regularly. We would also like to encourage everyone from the community to register for Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera App,” she said in a statement.

Adding on, Ng expressed the association’s utmost appreciation to the commitment of the Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and the Sarawak government in recognising 5,703 educators and childcare providers of kindergartens and childcare centres in the state as frontliners, and giving them the priority in receiving Covid-19 vaccines.

“This has indeed brought assurance to parents and early educators in the community, and secured greater safety for parents to send their young children to the childcare centres and kindergartens. We are also most grateful to Dato Sri Fatimah and the state government for the efficiency in officially launching the ‘Geran Tahunan Khas 2021’ (GTK 2021).”

According to Ng, the grant would significantly help all registered childcare centres and kindergartens financially during the movement restrictions impposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. She said the grant would help the early childhood education institutions provide a healthy and balanced diet for children under their care, and at the same time, develop fun-learning and digitisation of childcare and guidance.

The grant, she added, would also be utilised to run programmes with parental involvement, competency programme for the educators and childcare providers, assistance for rents and employees’ salaries, purchase of equipment, furniture and electrical goods, and also provision of minor maintenance works.

Established in 1990, PPBS is a non-governmental organisation that looks after the interest and welfare of young children and childcare providers in Sarawak.

Information about training and conferences can be accessed via the association’s website www.ppbsarawak.org.