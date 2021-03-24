Chopper crashes at Subang Airport, five on board safe

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): An Airbus H125 helicopter crashed at Subang Airport this morning.

However, all the five persons on board were safe.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said one victim suffered a broken leg and a head injury while four others did not sustain any injuries.

He said the department received the emergency call at 9.47 am.

“The helicopter did not catch fire,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the helicopter crashed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport compound at 9.18 am.

He said all the victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment

“The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the incident,” he said when contacted. – Bernama