Community leaders give thumbs-up for Batang Lupar Bridge

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Several community leaders in Sebuyau here give their thumbs-up to the construction of the Batang Lupar Bridge.

Simunjan District Pemanca Asli Yahya, 62, who hails from Sebuyau said the construction of the bridge is a much needed project as it is part of the Sebuyau’s infrastructure development

Upon completion, he added that the bridge will surely boost the economy in the area.

“It is hoped that this project will go on smoothly and without any interruptions,” he said when met by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Penghulu Agu Kaleng asserted that Sebuyau folk especially farmers and fishermen can travel to and from Kampung Teriso with ease.

Like Asli, he also expressed his hope that the project will have no interruptions and can go on smoothly

“Those coming in from Sibu, Bintulu or Miri can use the Batang Lupar bridge to go directly to Kuching, as well as vice versa,” Agu added.

Penghulu for Sebangan Iban, 66-year-old Merum Babu said the folks her have long waited for the bridge to be built to connect those in Sebuyau as well as Maludam at the other side of the Batang Lupar rivermouth.

Upon completion, he said the bridge can ease the transportation of agricultural produce to Kuching and other places in Sarawak as well as bringing in construction materials.

“We can (transport) agriculture produce with ease to Kuching and anywhere else (in Sarawak). We can also easily bring in construction materials such as cinder blocks to build houses here as it is really difficult (to transport the materials) via boats.

“If the bridge is completed, we can do things even faster,” he added.

Spanning across the rivermouth of Batang Lupar and passing Triso, the RM848-million Batang Lupar Bridge project would serve to connect Sebuyau and Maludam to Kuching.

With the span of 4.8 kilometres, it is expected to be completed within 48 months with a date of completion scheduled for Jan 2025.