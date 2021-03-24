Covid-19: 1,384 new cases, six deaths — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country increased slightly yesterday to 1,384 – compared to the 1,116 on Monday – with another six fatalities recorded.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of cases in the country to 335,540, with 14,454 still active.

“Of the total number of new cases today (yesterday), 1,375 are local transmissions, while the other nine involve those infected abroad,” he said here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said another 1,058 recoveries were recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of those recovered to 319,842.

He said the total number of deaths due to the pandemic currently stood at 1,244, while 148 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 62 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to report the highest number of new daily cases with 625, followed by Johor (161) and Sarawak (140).

Penang recorded 100 cases, Kelantan (65), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (64), Sabah (60), Kedah (51), Melaka (45), Pahang (38), Federal Territory of Labuan (14), Negeri Sembilan (10), Terengganu (7) and Perak (4).

He added that three new clusters involving the workplace were detected, namely the Balakong Jaya Dua Cluster in Selangor; the Jalan Indah Gemilang Satu Cluster, Johor; and the Bukit Minyak Technology Cluster in Penang. — Bernama