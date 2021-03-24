Covid-19: 141 new cases in Sarawak today, no deaths

KUCHING (March 24): Sarawak recorded 141 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brought the total number of cases in the state to 14,655 cases, as the death toll remains unchanged at 99.

“The 141 new cases were recorded in Miri (34), Bintulu (27), Serian (25), Sibu (17), Samarahan (9), Kuching (8), Tebedu (6), Tanjung Manis (5), Sarikei (3), Kanowit (1), Kapit (1), Meradong (1), Mukah (1), Selangau (1), Sri Aman (1) and Subis (1),” it said.

SDMC revealed that of the 141 new cases reported, a total of 24 have shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 during the screening.

“Meanwhile, a total of 124 cases is composed of individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres, and out of that, 121 individuals are close contacts to positive cases, with one individual returning from abroad, and two individuals returning from high-risk infection areas in the country,” it said.

Out of the new cases, 93 are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, while 28 are individuals screened from active infection clusters.

Nine cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres, while eight are from other screenings at healthcare centres.

There are three imported cases, with two cases involving individuals returning from other states in the country, and one case being a returnee from the United States.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 118 cases of recovery and discharge for the day. These were from Bintulu Hospital (27), Sibu Hospital (22), Miri Hospital (20), Sarawak General Hospital (19), Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital (11), PKRC Betong (8), Sarikei Hospital (7), PKRC Serian (2), PKRC Mukah (1) and Limbang Hospital (1).

“As of today, 11,915 or 81.30 per cent of total cases have recovered and have been discharged,” it said.

SDMC also informed that a total of 2,592 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

Out of that, 650 are in Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu, 564 in Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri, 365 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu, 254 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 237 in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, 150 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC in Kapit, 123 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC in Sarikei, 90 in Betong Hospital and PKRC in Betong, 52 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC in Sri Aman, 79 in PKRC Serian, 22 in PKRC Mukah, four in Limbang Hospital, and two in PKRC Lawas.

There were 141 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 27,309 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 302 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Wednesday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,904 individuals at 93 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 78,832.