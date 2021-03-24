Covid-19: Kapit folk asked to switch to takeaways

KAPIT: Residents here have been advised to adopt the new norm of ‘tapau’ – or takeaway food – instead of dining in at coffee- shops or restaurants.

According to Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, among the factors that could be causing the high number of Covid-19 positive cases detected here since January this year, is the refusal of locals to rely on takeaways.

“They insist on sitting at the coffeeshops or restaurants for hours, disregarding the risk factor of contracting the highly contagious Covid-19,” he said.

He cited police records of residents from areas under lockdown, who were wearing wristbands, roaming in public areas, ignoring the standard operating procedures

(SOP).

Jamit pointed out that those in lockdown areas were allocated food baskets so they would not need to leave their houses.

“Another reason is the ignorance against the danger and increasing number of

Covid-19 cases around them – they have become careless,” he said.

Jamit called upon operators of food and drink outlets to discourage customers from dining in to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

He added the whole community must cooperate fully in the fight against Covid-19, or the government would not achieve its objective of making the situation under control.

Throughout last year, Kapit was a Green Zone with no positive Covid-19 cases detected.

As at yesterday, a total of 1,145 cases were recorded in the division.