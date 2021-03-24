Dr Teo: Malaysia should speed up vaccination drive or risk being overtaken by new Covid-19 variants

MIRI (March 23): Malaysia should speed up its vaccination drive or risk being overtaken by new Covid-19 variants, said Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo.

“The US and UK have proven that the rapid vaccination is working in driving down infections and high mortality rate but our vaccination is too slow compared to the US where they have targeted opening of schools and normalise the economy with airlines to fly again by July 4,” he said.

Malaysia has vaccinated 450,000 of its frontliners in the first phase of vaccination which started last month.

Dr Teo said the US carried out about 1.5 million doses of vaccination daily and this was made possible with the involvement of medical personnel including veterinarians and dentists.

“What the Malaysian government should do is to get the vaccines as soon as possible and expedite vaccination by roping in private clinics and hospitals to help,” he added.

Dr Teo said the federal government should also help Sarawak and Sabah in ensuring that their people are vaccinated without further delay, adding that the Sarawak government’s growing impatience over the slow delivery of Covid-19 vaccines has prompted it to try to source for the vaccine themselves instead of relying totally on the federal government.

He claimed that the health and economic pressure are causing Malaysians to be frustrated and impatient while foreign investors are relocating out of Malaysia.

“Businesses are closing due to the mismanagement of Covid-19 by the PN government,” he said.

On political front, Dr Teo claimed that Pakatan Harapan is gaining support as Malaysians are frustrated with the PN government which also imposed unfair heavy fines for violations of regulations in mitigating Covid-19.