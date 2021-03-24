IGP: Crackdown against exhaust modification to maintain public order

KUALA LUMPUR: The police’s nationwide crackdown on offences related to motorcycle exhaust modification is aimed at educating motorcyclists to respect others’ rights and public order, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He refuted allegations that the police were conducting the operation to raise money for the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the police had received numerous complaints from the public, especially from residential areas, who urged the police to do something about the ‘loud noises’ from the modified motorcycles.

“The peace and harmony of the residential area is affected by the actions of irresponsible individuals who have made modifications to the motorcycle exhaust just to ‘feel great’ and over an illogical belief that (doing so) can increase the speed of the motorcycle,” he said during a joint press conference with Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias here yesterday.

He said the police did not intend to inconvenience road users by carrying out the special operation which began on March 1, and it was, in fact, being implemented for the safety of motorcyclists as well as other road users.

According to Abdul Hamid, the modifications made by some motorcyclists were not cheap, sometimes even costing up to thousands of ringgit.

He said further checks on the issue found that motorcyclists, in general, made modifications to their vehicles for cosmetic purposes and personal pleasure.

“The reason motorcyclists make modifications is that they want their motorcycles to look more stylish, and at the same time, (on the notion) to maximise the speed of the motorcycle,” he said.

In a similar development, Abdul Hamid said 6,167 deaths were recorded due to accidents involving motorcycles in 2019, while it dropped to 4,634 last year.

“The number reduced by 24.86 per cent, due to the lack of vehicles on the road,” he said.

In addition, he said motorcycle users accounted for 3,959 deaths out of the 6,167 in 2019, while of the 4,634 in 2020, 3,118 were motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, Azisman said his department had discussed with the relevant agencies on action to be taken against the sale of exhausts or motorcycle accessories at motorcycle accessory shops.

“The police have discussed the matter with other agencies, but it is beyond the jurisdiction of the police, as the department only focuses on law enforcement.

“Regarding the shops that sell these accessories, we have also discussed with other ministries, especially the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to take action against those who sell equipment such as exhausts and so on,” he said. — Bernama