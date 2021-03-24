Individuals linked to cartel identified, unable to ‘move’ — IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified individuals who are linked to a cartel trying to topple Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Without revealing their names, Abdul Hamid said the issue was still under control and under his supervision, and he was confident that those involved could not ‘move’ at the moment.

Abdul Hamid said it was not wrong for police personnel to be ambitious and to strive for better things in the force, such as eyeing to be a director in the future.

“If they aspire to be the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Criminal Investigation Department director one day, there’s nothing wrong with that. I encourage it.

“The problem arises when those ambitions are combined with such unhealthy practices. I always criticise what is wrong; I would advise for it to cease,” he said at a media conference in Bukit Aman here yesterday.

He said further action will be taken against those involved, adding that he would discuss the matter with Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and police department directors.

“After this, I will have a heart-to-heart talk with the PDRM directors.

“Don’t think that people don’t know when we walk in the middle of town in our blue uniforms, with our pistols, (so we) walk proudly. We think people respect us (but) they condemn us behind our backs,” he said.

On Monday, the media reported that the Police Force Commission was free to investigate allegations of misconduct by young officers allegedly involved in the cartel. — Bernama