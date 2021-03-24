KK Skybridge ready within three months

KOTA KINABALU: Work on the stalled Kota Kinabalu air-conditioned skybridge, under the intervention of the Sabah state government, is set to resume and scheduled to be completed within three months.

During an interview, Kandrix Ng, CEO of the builder Petrofiq Sdn Bhd, revealed that the skybridge was 92% completed, and the remaining work had recently been approved by the government.

The 400-metre long skybridge in the heart of the state capital is meant to be a walkway connecting Api Api Commercial Centre, Center Point Shopping Mall, Warisan Square Commercial Centre and Oceanus Waterfront Mall. After its completion, it is expected to stimulate the property value and commercial activities of the surrounding areas and to help the tourism development of the state.

Kandrix Ng said, “After the air-conditioned skybridge is completed and put into operation, pedestrians can use it to cross the road and thus, avoiding the risk of road crossing. The skybridge will serve as a safe and convenient walkway for the users.”

He thanked the new government for its full-hearted effort in fighting the epidemic, while also paying close attention to the development of Kota Kinabalu, including the controversial skybridge.

“Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor has recently approved the construction of the final stage of the project, showing the efficiency of the government and his concern for the well-being of the people and the development of the state,” said Ng.

He also expressed his gratitude for the attention and support given by the leaders of various political parties to resolve the matter.

According to Ng, the project includes 10 bridges with a total length of 381 meters, two of which are fully air-conditioned and equipped with 20 booths, four stairs, two escalators, two lifts for the disabled (OKU), covered sidewalk of 531 meters, upgrading and resetting of the 640-meter-long road, a new set of traffic lights to replace the existing traffic circle and new streetlight poles.

Construction of the pedestrian linkages and upgrading work on the surrounding infrastructure began in 2017. In 2018 the developer was issued a winding-up order. With 90% of the project already completed, the contractor, Petrofiq Sdn Bhd, halted work on the grounds that it had not received payment.

However, the project is seeing new light after the new government came into power and intervened to resolve the matter.

Ng said that the new government was willing to help corporations in the midst of difficult times. This will enhance the investors’ confidence in engaging the investment opportunities and therefore help to promote the economic growth of the state.

He thanked the City Hall and various political leaders for their assistance in successfully resolving the problem. After all, the skybridge project is made for the safety, convenience and well-being of the people.