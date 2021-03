Labuan records highest infectivity rate

KUALA LUMPUR: Labuan has recorded the highest Covid-19 daily infectivity rate (Rt), at 1.82, in the country as of March 23.

Based on infographics shared on his Twitter account, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Pahang had the second highest Rt at 1.31, followed by Melaka (1.24), Kedah (1.16), Kelantan (1.11) and Penang (1.03).

States than recorded an Rt of below one were Sarawak at 0.98, Kuala Lumpur (0.94), Terengganu and Selangor (0.91), Sabah (0.87), Johor (0.85), Perak (0.78) and Negeri Sembilan (0.67).

Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt for the whole nation remained at 0.98.

On Wednesday 1,384 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths were recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in his other Twitter post said Covid-19 pandemic is one of the biggest health crises of our time.

“Multiple evidence-based public health guidelines and SOPs (standard operation procedures) have been issued. More importantly is to comply with all the measures and SOPs,” he said. – Bernama