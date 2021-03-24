Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for vaccination certificates

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Both Malaysia and Singapore’s digital vaccination certificates are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this in his latest post on his Facebook page on matters discussed during his meeting with visiting Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in Putrajaya, on Tuesday.

“The interoperability between the digital certification systems used in both countries will be crucial especially when taking into account standards set by World Health Organisation (WHO), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other countries,” he said.

Both ministers also discussed on their respective national immunisation plans and the exchange of best practices, and opening up the borders with health certificates recognised by both nations.

Malaysia and Singapore are also committed in becoming a working model of post-pandemic recovery.

Dr Balakrishnan is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia starting yesterday, which is part of his regional tour that includes Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia.

Yesterday, he also called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and met his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Dr Balakrishnan is also scheduled to hold meetings with Senior Ministers – International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, today. – Bernama