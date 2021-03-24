Man on gold hunt found dead in Gunung Tabai tunnel, two others survive

BAU (Mar 24): A 25-year-old man, who was feared trapped in a tunnel in a cave in Gunung Tabai here today, has been found crushed to death by a rock.

Bau Fire Station Chief Tawang Lingem said two of his personnel, who managed to enter the narrow tunnel, had found the victim’s body at about 4.30pm.

“The search and rescue operation has stopped (5pm) in view of the movement of the rocks and soil which could endanger the lives of the rescuers. We will continue at 8am tomorrow,” he said when met near the scene.

Two other men, who were initially reported to be trapped with the deceased, had escaped to safety at 5.30am this morning.

The trio had reportedly gone to mine for gold in the area which is restricted to the public.

