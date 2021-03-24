Minister: Sabah media practitioners to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): More than 300 registered media practitioners in Sabah can expect to be receive their Covid-19 vaccines by April, said Shahelmey Yahya.

Speaking to reporters after receiving Sabah’s first shipment of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine today, the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister said the media group will be included in Phase 1 of the state’s immunisation programme for the frontliners.

“The media group is included as frontliners and by April they would be called to get vaccinated,” he said when asked for an update on the Covid-19 vaccination for the media.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on some people being choosy about which Covid-19 vaccine to get, Shahelmey said that should not be an issue.

“We must focus on getting vaccinated so that we can have self immunity against the Covid-19 virus. Don’t be too particular on what what brand that you get because both vaccines we have now have been tested and proven (effective).

“So just focus on getting vaccinated,” he said.

Sabah has so far received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine.