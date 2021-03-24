Muhyiddin: Lift restrictions on arrangements agreed between M’sia and S’pore

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday expressed hope that several restrictions in the form of postponement of arrangements earlier agreed between Malaysia and Singapore can be lifted soon in the interest of bilateral relations.

These include the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA).

This matter was shared by Muhyiddin in his Facebook regarding the courtesy call on him by Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on an official two-day visit to Malaysia to discuss bilateral relations such as on trade, investment and health matters.

According to Muhyiddin’s posting, during the meeting Balakrishnan also extended a letter from Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong inviting him to attend the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat.

“I took note of Singapore’s proposal to be the host for the retreat this year after it was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Muhyiddin said.

On a proposal for mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, Muhyiddin called for cooperation at the technical level involving both countries to be continued and finalised in the future.

While agreeing with Balakrishnan that Covid-19 had given new challenges to both countries, Muhyiddin said the pandemic should not be made an obstacle to efforts to enhance existing cooperation between the two neighouring countries.

At the meeting, Muhyiddin also touched on the current situation in Myanmar and Asean’s direction in handling the crisis.

“At the end of the meeting, I expressed Malaysia’s commitment to not only maintain the existing good relations with Singapore but also to strengthen ties,” he added.

Balakrishnan was accompanied by Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon and Singapore Foreign Ministry secretary-general Chee Wee Kiong, while also on the Malaysian side were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob. — Bernama