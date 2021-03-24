New Chupak Cluster emerges in Serian, 57 positive cases detected so far

KUCHING (March 24): The State Health Department has declared a new community cluster dubbed Chupak Cluster in Kampung Chupak, Siburan in Serian, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that 57 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected under this cluster so far.

“The index case to this cluster is a 27-year-old Sarawakian woman who was detected from symptomatic individual screening on March 9.

“The case, who has been working in Kuching, may have been infected through community infection and later on infected her family members and other individuals at Kampung Chupak through socialising and close contacts,” it said.

It said detection of close contacts to the index case and her family members found an additional 56 positive cases involving individuals from Serian and Samarahan districts.

“A total of 338 individuals have been screened of which 41 had tested negative and 240 are still pending lab test results.

“All positive cases under this cluster have been referred and admitted to Serian Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Serian for isolation and further treatment,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the Geronggang Cluster in Sibu has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were detected from this cluster in the past 28 days.

It also said 31 clusters remain active in the state with six clusters recording an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

Besides the Chupak Cluster, five others that recorded an increase of cases are the Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu with five new cases; Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri (6); Semuja Immigration Depo Cluster in Serian (3); Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong (2) and Rajang Cluster in Tanjung Manis (5).

A total of 25 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded.