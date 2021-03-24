Nine flood mitigation projects for Senadin

MIRI: Nine flood mitigation projects under the purview of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Miri have been approved for Senadin state constituency.

In disclosing this, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said of the nine, five would be funded by Sarawak government, while the rest would receive federal allocations.

“The request for these projects was made following flash flood that struck Permyjaya, Desa Pujut, Senadin and Tudan areas in January this year.

“These places had never been affected by flash floods before.

“That’s why these projects were proposed, following discussions with DID Miri, Miri City Council (MCC) and Public Works Department (JKR) Miri,” he told reporters when met after conducting inspection over Sungai Adong’s river-clearing project at Desa Pujut area yesterday, accompanied by DID Miri divisional engineer Hiew Si Tien.

Lee, who is the Senadin assemblyman, also pointed out that the implementation for all the nine approved projects had kicked off earlier this month, and scheduled to reach completion within this year.

He said for the five projects under the purview of the state government, an allocation of RM320,000 had been approved.

The five projects are river-clearing works on Sungai Adong and Sungai Miri Kecil, clearing and desilting works on the existing earth drain at Jalan Indah 3 in Desa Pujut, and clearing works on an existing drain at Tudan Phase 3 and Phase 5.

For the other federal-funded projects, he said the amount allocated was RM720,000.

These projects cover maintenance works on the retention ponds at Senadin Phase 7, Curtin Water and Senadin; as well as clearing and desilting works on the existing pond at Permyjaya Wetlands.