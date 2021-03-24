Officials confident Sukma boxers can deliver in Johor

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan has asked state boxers to take full advantage of the postponement of Sukma Johor from 2020 to 2022 to deliver their two-gold medal target.

“Sukma Johor was supposed to be held last July but was postponed to this year. It was again postponed to next year.

“As such, we have more than 10 months to make our preparations. I hope that you are all in good condition. What’s more important is that you must try to avoid getting injured,” he said at the Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association’s (Saba) appreciation dinner in Kuching on Monday.

However, he reminded the boxers not be too complacent but instead continue to train hard to ensure that they are in tip-top condition to attain the target of two gold medals in Johor.

“Don’t feel too relaxed and we must know that boxers of other states are strong too. We must stay competitive.

“We know that the training programme has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but it must go on from time to time,” added Snowdan who is also Balai Ringin assemblyman.

Earlier, Saba president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo called on the boxers to fight for slots in the national boxing squad.

The national head coach, who is from Uzbekistan, will be monitoring the performance of boxers nationwide to be roped into the national team.

“The new coach will assess the boxers in every match and it is our hope that he will provide the chance to Sarawak boxers to represent the country,” said Rahman.

The state boxers received incentives from Saba at the appreciation night.

The Sarawak Sukma team comprises Jackson Chambai (49kg category), Mohd Syawal (52kg), Wilson Brayin (56kg), Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong (60kg), Mohd Jamani Abdullah (64kg), Christyuden Ripoh (69kg), Mohd Helmi Cheng (75kg), Rais Arsyad (81kg) and Hillary Hendry (91kg).

They are trained by head coach Muhammad Helman Morni and coaches Sapok Biki and Wilbur Buag Andogan.