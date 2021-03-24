Over 450,000 people have received first dose of covid-19 vaccine — Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The country recorded 452,919 people who had received the Covid-19 vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in an infographic that he tweeted yesterday, said of the total, 422,058 received the first dose, while 30,861 had received both doses.

Selangor recorded the highest number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine at 55,763, followed by Perak (49,053), Sabah (40,842), Kuala Lumpur (36,616), Sarawak (35,913), Pahang (33,257), Johor (30,868), Penang (29,568), Kedah (26,287), Kelantan (19,716), Terengganu (19,090), Negeri Sembilan (17,884), Melaka (10,727), Perlis (9,526), Putrajaya (4,605) and Labuan (2,343).

Sarawak has the highest number of people who had completed the dosage, at 9,537; followed by Pahang (3,677), Kuala Lumpur (2,722), Johor (2,609), Perak (2,363), Kedah (1,896), Kelantan (1,879), Sabah (1,167), Selangor (1,017), Labuan (911), Penang (721), Negeri Sembilan (530), Putrajaya (519), Perlis (504), Terengganu (442) and Melaka (367).

The immunisation programme, launched on Feb 24, aimed at providing free immunisation to all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike. — Bernama