Over 481,000 individuals vaccinated as at March 23 – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): A total of 481,989 individuals have been vaccinated via the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 430,368 had received the first dose of the vaccine while 51,621 individuals had completed the full vaccination regimen.

Based on the infographic he shared on his official Twitter account today, three states recorded the highest number of individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine, namely, Selangor (58,552), Perak (49,451) and Sabah (41,125).

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur (37,254); Sarawak (36,103); Pahang (33,317); Johor (31,451); Penang (30,394); Kedah (26,293); Kelantan (19,734); Terengganu (19,698); Negeri Sembilan (19,639); Melaka (10,875); Perlis (9,526); ​​Putrajaya (4,612) and Labuan (2,344), he said.

Meanwhile, three states recorded the highest number of individuals who have completed the two doses of the vaccine, namely Sarawak (10,166), Pahang (5,793) and Perak (5,337).

It was followed by Kuala Lumpur (4,894); Kelantan (4,647); Johor (3,271); Kedah (3,138); Terengganu (2,406); Selangor (2,174); Negeri Sembilan (1,802); Penang (1,721); Sabah (1,525); Melaka (1,443); Labuan (1,276); Perlis (1,037) and Putrajaya (991).

The immunisation exercise, launched on Feb 24, aims to immunise free of charge all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike, against the Covid-19 infection. – Bernama