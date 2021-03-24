PKR’s Dr Michael Teo made deputy chairman I in PH Sarawak new committee

KUCHING (Mar 24): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak coalition has announced its latest committee line-up to face the next 12th state election, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Dr Michael Teo as new deputy chairman I.

The Miri MP replaces Julau MP Larry Sng who quit PKR as its Sarawak chief end of last month to become a government-friendly independent MP. The vacant party post is expected to be filled after the state election.

In a statement, the PH Sarawak secretariat said the latest line-up was agreed upon at the coalition’s meeting yesterday.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen remained as the state coalition’s chairman and deputy chairman II is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak chairman Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili.

DAP senator Alan Ling was appointed secretary, DAP Sarawak deputy chairman Chiew Chiu Sing, treasurer; Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh (PKR) as publicity secretary, Saifunnizam Sam (PKR) as youth chief and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong (DAP) as women chief.

Other committee members are Mexwell Rojis (Amanah), Mohamad Fadilah Sabali (Amanah), Andri Zulkarnen (Amanah), Pelawan assemblyman David Wong (DAP), Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii (DAP) and Roland Engan (PKR).

The secretariat said the state coalition had also established new bureaus, including on Land Reform and on Public Service which is headed by Joshua Jabeng (PKR) and Leon Donald (DAP) respectively.

“Considering the hardship faced by the community, PH had also planned several programmes to ease the difficulties faced by the people, especially those who are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

Aside from that, it said PH Sarawak will keep an open mind on possible seat negotiations with political allies of the coalition.