Proposal to organise briefing on POIC KK

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) serves as a bridge of communication between the government and business sector whereby the chamber disseminates policies relating to commerce and industry and convey grassroots’ sentiments to the government.

Its president Datuk Michael Lui said KKCCCI promoted efforts that could enhance livelihoods and create a more prosperous society.

In addition, he said the chamber strived to enhance cooperation among members, safeguard interests of the business community and assist in the economic development of the country.

Lui, accompanied by KKCCCI executive secretary Tan Kar Seng, said this in a courtesy call by a delegation from POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd led by its business development manager Veve Lo.

Also present were POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd marketing and sales executives Mellisa Lee Shao Fei, Joanne Pun Yin and business development executive Yong Chun Kit.

Lui proposed that KKCCCI organize an investment briefing session on Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) in Kota Kinabalu so that the business sector could learn more about the facilities, business models, competitive advantage and investment opportunities at POIC Lahad Datu.

“In view of KKCCCI’s role in facilitating the advancement of commerce and industry, the chamber had formed an Industry and Commerce Sub-Committee, Tourism and Technology Sub-Committee and Primary Commodities Sub-Committee in recent years to promote activities in these fields.”