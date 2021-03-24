SDDMC to conduct ACD exercise at Sibujaya this Saturday

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will conduct Active Case Detection (ACD) for the people of Sibujaya at the Pasar Tamu there this Saturday.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the time has yet to be confirmed.

He also explained that the ACD has nothing to do with the cases reported in Sibujaya.

“It is not because there are increase in cases in Sibujaya, do not have misperception on this, but it is already part of the plan.

“If there is a need of a drive-thru, we will discuss with the Sibu Division Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, but please I urge everyone to come for the swab test,” he said during his Facebook Live stream yesterday.

According to him, out of 36 cases reported in Sibu yesterday, Sibujaya only reported one case, while Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area had 26 cases and nine cases were in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) area.

He also said that he would discuss with Dr Teh on the next steps to tackle the Covid-19 cases in Sentosa area that is not under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

He said Sentosa zone reported five positive cases yesterday and all of the cases were not from the EMCO area.

He added that he would discuss with Dr Teh on the need to conduct ACD for the folks at Kampung Kedadak at KJD/Assan Zone (SRDC area).