SDMC: Spas, reflexology, foot massage, karaoke centres to reopen from March 27

KUCHING (March 24): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has agreed to allow spas, reflexology centres, foot massage centres and karaoke centres to reopen from March 27.

In a statement today, SDMC said this is an effort to restore the economy.

“However, before starting their operations, these premises are required to obtain approval from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

SDMC also said that all employees and operators involved must undergo rT-PCR swab test and their results must be negative prior to restarting their operations.

“Periodic inspections will be carried out to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are always adhered to,” it added.

The complete SOP can be obtained from the website of the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak at http://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my.