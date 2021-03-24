Sebuyau folk look forward to completion of Batang Lupar bridge

KOTA SAMARAHAN: People living in Sebuyau here are looking forward to the expected benefits brought about by the construction and completion of the Batang Lupar Bridge.

Rafiuddin Bakar, 38, who sells clothes in Sebuyau market, expressed relief upon learning that construction of the Batang Lupar Bridge is currently underway as the bridge will shorten the time taken for residents to travel to and from Maludam.

He lamented that folk now have to queue up at the jetty to board the ferry and cross the Batang Lupar river mouth, and the queue would be very long during holidays and festivals.

Rafiuddin, who comes from Kampung Baru, believed that the construction of the bridge is one of the state government’s initiatives in assisting the people in Sebuyau as well as the nearby areas.

“The construction of the bridge can also bring benefits to traders here as we can promote our local products such as ‘terubuk’, salted fish and jellyfish and in turn, increase our income,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Rafiuddin’s comments were echoed by local trader Entia Mail, 65, from Kampung Bajong, saying that the bridge will shorten the time to travel to the other side of the river.

She also said once the bridge is completed, in case of an emergency, an ambulance could reach the sick faster whereas it take hours to board the ferry to the other side of the river.

“I therefore would like to thank the state government for having the Batang Lupar bridge constructed,” she added.

Dayang Kalsom Awang Laila, 51, from Kampung Seberang said the bridge will ensure her safety when travelling to areas such as Maludam and Sri Aman.

Dayang, who sells vegetables at Sebuyau market, said she had fear of using the ferry when crossing the river as the waters could get very rough and dangerous.

“Most times I feel scared when using the ferry to cross the river. It poses a lot of risks. When the bridge is completed, I can travel with ease and I do not have to worry about the dangers and risks when using the ferry,” she added.

Spanning across the river mouth of Batang Lupar and passing Triso, the RM848-million Batang Lupar Bridge would serve to connect Sebuyau and Maludam to Kuching.

With a length of 4.8 km, it is expected to be completed within 48 months by Jan 2025.