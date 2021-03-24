Suspected car thief nabbed while scouting for potential targets

KUCHING: A man was arrested by police at Batu Kawah New Township here on Monday, on suspicion that he was scouting for vehicles to steal.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said plainclothes personnel from the district’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) approached the 45-year-old man after he was spotted at around 6pm, behaving suspiciously.

“Realising he was being approached by police, the man took off on foot but was caught about 200m away.

“He later admitted to having gone to the area together with an accomplice to look for vehicles to steal,” said Lim in a statement yesterday, adding that police are now actively tracking down the said accomplice.

Police are now investigating to determine if the suspect, who is from Kenyalang Park, was involved in an incident at the township last Sunday, where a 51-year-old woman was robbed of her four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, he said

In the incident, the woman had just finished shopping for groceries at a supermarket and was about to start the engine of her vehicle when a man suddenly entered and pointed a knife at her.

He ordered her to start the engine and then pushed her out of the driver’s seat, before getting behind the wheel and speeding off.

“The investigation is on-going, and the suspect would remain on remand until March 25,” said Lim.