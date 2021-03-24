Tebedu classified as Covid-19 yellow zone after 6 local infections detected

KUCHING (March 24): Tebedu is now a Covid-19 yellow zone after six local infection cases were detected in the district today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that there are now 15 districts in the state classified as yellow zones.

They are Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Saratok and Sebauh.

“Tanjung Manis has also changed its status from yellow to orange zone following the detection of 24 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days,” said the committee.

The total number of orange zones in Sarawak now stands at three, with the other two districts being Subis and Sarikei.

The state currently has 12 Covid-19 red zones, namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Only ten districts in Sarawak remain as green zones.