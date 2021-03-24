Three men trapped in Bau’s Gunung Tabai cave during hunt for gold

Wednesday, March 24
By Jacqueline David on News, Sarawak

The Gunung Tabai cave is off limits for the public.

BAU (Mar 24): Three men are trapped at Gunung Tabai here after they are believed to have gone to mine for gold.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Department Operations Centre spokesman said they had received information on the trapped men at 10.45am.

“One of the men is buried, and two others are still trapped in a hole in the cave,” he said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the cave is a restricted area.

“As of 11.20am, the operation’s commander reported that the operations team saw a hand in the hole and rescue operations are ongoing,” he said, adding that villagers are joining in the rescue effort.

Only one of the victims have been identified so far as Mat Tapa, 25.

A member of the rescue effort shines a light into the hole where a hand can be seen holding up a lit torchlight.

MORE TO COME

