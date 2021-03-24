U-19 centralised training early April – Roslan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah under-19 football squad are all set for the centralised training expectedly in early April in preparation for the 2021 Youth Cup challenge.

Head coach Roslan Wasli said they are now in the final stage of completing the 25-man squad, where the last of a series selection trials will take place here this weekend.

“There are about 20 names in the list at the moment but I, as well as my coaching staff, is confident of finalising the squad after the trials this weekend.

“We are looking for the best 25 players and after that, we will start with our centralised training early next month.

“The last weekend of trials are solely for those who missed the earlier process due to SPM or STPM exam as well as work commitment.

“We are quite optimistic of filling in the last few empty spots to complete the squad,” he said here Wednesday.

The selection trials started on February 22 where due to the standard operating procedure (SOP), it was held over the past few weeks during weekends.

“Over 100 players turned up for the trials and they were all recommended by their respective districts football associations.

“Those who are still eligible from the previous squad also took part in the trials…we want to make sure they are still in good condition after a long layoff,” he added.

For the record, the Youth Cup challenge was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have announced recently on the format change of the Youth Cup competition this year.

Unlike in the previous years where the competition consisted of Group A and Group B leagues, the tournament this year will see the teams grouped based on geographical locations.

The teams will be divided in three groups where Group A comprises teams from South, West and Central zones; Group B (North and Central zones); Group C (East, West and Central zones).

Under the new format, the top five teams from each group as well as the best ranked sixth placed team among the groups will advance into the knockout stage.

The Youth Cup is set to kick off in June with 20 teams will be in contention to vie for the country’s premier under-19 football title.