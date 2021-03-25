358 compounds issued for SOP violations in Tawau

TAWAU: A total of 358 compounds for Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) violations were issued since the start of Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO) in the district.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said out of the total, 182 compounds were settled while the balance is still outstanding.

He also advised members of the public not to bring their young children to supermarkets as it would jeopardize the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are under the recovery MCO now and I urge parents not to bring their children to the supermarket.

We don’t want the efforts to curb Covid-19 to fail,” he said when met during the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) 214th Anniversary today.

Meanwhile, he thanked the Tawau community for giving their cooperation which made it easier to maintain and carry out SOP enforcement.

He added the cooperation has managed to curb the Covid-19 statistics.