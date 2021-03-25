50 pct discount for summonses paid online via ‘MyBayar Saman’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent for traffic summonses which are paid via the MyBayar Saman portal and application from today until April 11.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the offer was to encourage the public to use the online facility to settle summonses for minor traffic offences.

However, the offer did not apply to major traffic offences such as jumping the red light, speeding, overtaking on double lines, using telephone while driving and driving on the emergency lane, he said.

“With this application, the public can make payments online without having to put up with long queues at the payment counters,” he told a press conference after launching MyBayar Saman at the federal police headquarters here today.

