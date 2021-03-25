70 new cases, two new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday along with two new clusters involving a pre-school teacher and a palm oil worker, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman said that Keningau recorded the highest number of cases with 22 cases, followed by Kinabatangan (19) and Kota Belud (9).

“The two new clusters are the Siasai Tamu Cluster in Kota Belud and the Tenegang Cluster in Kinabatangan,” he said in a statement.

He disclosed that the Siasai Tamu cluster currently has eleven cases. The index case involved a 46-year-old pre-school teacher who had attended a funeral at her sister’s house.

“Six of her close contacts who attended the funeral tested positive while the other four close contacts who also tested positive were from her school,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Tenegang Cluster currently has 20 cases. The index case involved a palm oil worker who had crossed to another zone to visit his family.

“Seven of the positive cases involved the worker’s colleagues while the other 12 positive cases involved the worker’s own family members,” said Masidi.

No new Covid-19 deaths were detected on Thursday.

Masidi disclosed that a total of 85 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus.