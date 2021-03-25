Aaron: Setting deadline for Covid-19 vaccination registration will speed up vaccination programme

SELANGAU (March 25): Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang believed that said setting a deadline for Malaysians to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme will help to speed up the country’s vaccination programme.

He said without a deadline, the people will delay their registration and will rush to register themselves at the last minute.

“We need to make a plan so that we know how many doses we need to buy for everyone.

“If there is no deadline, in the future when we use up all the doses, there could be those who may claim they are not vaccinated although they did not register.

“This will be very unfair to the government,” he told reporters when met after officiating at “Program Malaysia Prihatin” held at Selangau multipurpose hall here today.

On March 22, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the government was considering a deadline for Covid-19 vaccine registration in order to achieve its target of 80 per cent herd immunisation.

Aaron said that the government has targeted to vaccinate 27 to 30 million of the country’s populations including non-citizens as soon as possible.

In order to achieve the target, he said the country has purchased vaccines from four to five companies.

Earlier, Aaron said there is a plan to build a hospital in Selangau but gave no further details.

Nevertheless, he said the project to build a haemodialysis centre for Selangau will be tendered out soon.

He said the government had set aside the allocation and identified the site for the project

Therefore, he hoped the project which had been long planned for the district will become a reality in a few months or by the end of the year.

“Kidney patients from Selangau do not have to travel to Sibu or Mukah for haemodialysis treatment when the centre is completed,” he said.

He also said the government will also construct two new blocks of living quarters for Selangau health clinic staff. Each block will have between 20 and 30 rooms.

Also present were Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang and Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.