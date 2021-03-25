Agong wishes Happy 214th Police Day to all police officers, veterans and retirees

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wishes Happy 214th Police day to all dedicated police officers nationwide, including police veterans and retirees.

The King also expressed his highest appreciation to all police personnel for their services, commitment and sacrifices in ensuring that sovereignty, national security and public order are continuously safeguarded and maintained.

“His Majesty also expressed his gratitude and pride towards the police force for having worked tirelessly as frontliners in combating the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

“May all police officers and personnel continue to remain strong and enthusiastic in safeguarding the sovereignty, security and well being of the people and the country,” according to the statement on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

In the statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah also prayed for all police officers to be continuously blessed and protected by Allah from all forms of threats and calamities, and for all their fallen heroes to be placed among the righteous. – Bernama