Areas targetted by gold miners in Bau to be cordoned off – CP

KUCHING (March 25): The Bau district police have been instructed to cordon off areas which are targetted by gold miners in the district for safety reasons.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the instruction came following yesterday’s incident where a miner was killed in a collapsed mine shaft in Gunung Tabai, Bau.

“The police are also advising the public to not take such risks in the future,” said Aidi after officiating the 214th Police Day celebration at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters this morning.

He added that police will work together with the Resident’s and District Offices to determine the areas and come up with steps to close the area for public’s access.

Aidi said the authorities will also take action against those who trespass these areas once it is cordoned off.

“This is vital to ensure that no other untoward incidents will occur in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police day celebration was hosted on a smaller scale this year in full compliance to the Movement Control Order standard operating procedures.

“I would like to wish ‘Selamat Hari Polis’ (Happy Police Day) to all those under the Sarawak contingent,” said Aidi who had earlier read out a speech by the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He also thanked the Sarawak Government and the State Disaster Management Committee for giving them the green light to hold the celebration.

“It is a pride for us (police) to hold this annual celebration which falls on March 25 (every year),” he added.

Also present at the celebration were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh and the representatives from the contingent’s police departments.